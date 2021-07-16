Sometimes it’s easy to think that we’re too far from God’s love, and that he will never take us back. It could be a bad habit we can’t let go of, a wrong we’ve never corrected, or a memory that haunts us. But the point of the gospel is that Jesus comes to us no matter where we’ve been, what we’ve done or how we feel. All we have to do is look to him, then he will guide us in the steps to take.
I’ll give you an example from my life. Years back, when I was in college, I went through a time where I didn’t want to pay attention to God. I stopped going to Mass, never prayed, and thought I could figure out life on my own. Boy was I wrong. This path led to disappointment, and eventually, a general apathy towards life. I didn’t think anything had meaning.
It was then that a good friend of mine got into a car accident, and, unfortunately, passed away in the hospital. I’ll never forget how, at his funeral, I broke down in tears thinking, “How could this happen to such a good person? What is the point of it all?” But it was then, in this moment of absolute brokenness, when God could reach me.
When we are broken, it’s easiest for us to heal. When we “think” we have it all together, this is when we can become prideful and think we don’t need God. It’s almost like how a clean break of a bone or ligament is sometimes easier to heal then a sprain or partial break. In our brokenness, God finds us.
During the funeral, I saw another friend of mine who had a look on his face like he knew something I didn’t know. Later on, we got into a conversation about God that truly changed my life. That day was the beginning of my recovery, and rediscovery of the God who loved me.
So, friends, remember that you are never alone or too far away from God’s love. If you look to him, and give him a chance, he will reach out to you in ways you can never imagine. He will meet you exactly where you are and, if you keep following him, restore you completely.
As St. Paul reminds us, “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor present things, nor future things, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord" (Romans 8:38-39 NABRE). Give God a chance today, my friends, and encourage others to do the same. In God’s great sense of humor, that was the name of the friend who spoke to me about God that day — Chance. I’m glad God gave me a chance that day, and I gave him one back.
