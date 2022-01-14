“New year, new you” is a common phrase this time of year. Do you really want a brand new you? Do you want to leave behind the old and start fresh?
Then all you must do is encounter Jesus, whether it’s your first time or one thousandth. “So whoever is in Christ is a new creation: the old things have passed away; behold, new things have come,” — 2 Corinthians 5:17 (NABRE).
What do you want to leave behind this year? What area of your life is “dead” that you want to see “alive” again? May I suggest a few?
Relationships. Relationships can be very challenging. They often bring us the best aspects of life, but also the deepest pains. Have you taken time to really focus on a relationship that challenges you, and how to make it better? On the other hand, have you taken time to focus on a relationship that is a huge blessing, and how to make it stronger? Jesus gave us the commandment, “As I have loved you, so you also should love one another,” Jn. 13:34. And how did He love us? He laid down His life for us. Let us die to ourselves a bit this year so our relationships may have greater life, whether that be letting go of a grudge, sacrificing income to buy a gift for someone, or letting go of a hobby that is distracting us from those we love.
Finances. Finances can really weigh us down if we don’t manage them well. I’ve been a victim of debt in the past, but through God’s grace learned how to get out of it. It’s important to note that Jesus didn’t say money is the root of all evil, but that the love of money is the root of all evil.
How can you turn your money over to God this year? Maybe it’s selling that boat you never use, or cancelling that subscription you never access, or even eating out less. Jesus promises us that, “Whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it,” Mt. 16:25. Lose your possessions for Jesus, and He will help you re-order them in a way that makes sense for your life here on earth.
Worship. Do we take the time we need to be with God, or better yet, that He deserves from us? The word Eucharist means “Thanksgiving.” The Eucharist is the center of Christian worship. We are called to give God that time each week to thank Him for everything we receive; just about one hour on Sunday is the basic commitment. One hour to praise and thank Him for the other 167 hours we are given each week.
Have we counted our blessings enough? Have we taken the time to realize that, “every perfect gift is from above,” James 1:17. Let Jesus reorder your Sundays, and other days of the week with more worship. For He also promises us, “Seek first the kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given you besides,” Mt. 6:33.
I invite you to consider how God can redeem your life this year. I’ve seen him redeem mine in all of these areas, and continue to redeem them. The process never ends on this side of heaven. I hope that in 2022, you realize even more that life is messy, but God is good. God bless.
