Nowadays, it seems there are many outside forces working against our families, whether it be technology influencing our children in negative ways, potential illnesses, or viewpoints about the world we don’t agree with. What are we to do about all of this? The good news is that true strength comes from within. Through prayer, participation in a church community, and educating ourselves, we can be the parents our children need, and that God calls us to be.
I’d like to share some wisdom about parenting from the Catechism of the Catholic Church, a document that explains the core teachings of the Catholic faith. One important statement is that, “Parents have the first responsibility for the education of their children,” from paragraph 2223. Yes, parents come first when teaching their children right and wrong, what’s good for them or not, and how to navigate this world. This is good news for us. We have not just a right to educate our children, but the responsibility given to us by God. If we take this line seriously, we can feel empowered to be the parents they need.
Another helpful statement comes from another document from the Catholic Church, the General Directory for Catechesis, which is basically about how to teach the faith. In paragraph 227, it states, “The Christian community must give very special attention to parents. By means of personal contact, meetings, courses and also adult catechesis directed toward parents, the Christian community must help them assume their responsibility — which is particularly delicate today — of educating their children in the faith.” So, more good news. The church, and our brothers and sisters in faith, can help us be great parents. We can be there for one another to support each other, life each other up, and share resources and advice that may be helpful. We are not in it alone. God has given us a community in which to parent. As the old saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child,” and there is so much truth in that statement.
But what about Scripture? What does the Bible have to say about parenting? Well, there is much knowledge within the pages of sacred Scripture, but some verses that are particularly helpful are as follows from the NABRE translation. “Train the young in the way they should go; even when old, they will not swerve from it" (Proverbs 22:6). “Jesus said, 'Let the children come to me, and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these'” (Matthew 19:14). “Would that they might always be of such a mind, to fear me and to keep all my commandments! Then they and their descendants would prosper forever" (Deuteronomy 5:29).
Yes, even more good news. In the above scripture passages, God promises us that if we raise a child in the way they should go, they will not waver, and that the way they should go is in following him and his commands. God has not left us alone in our struggles and challenges, he has given us his word, his teachings and his church. So parents, I encourage you to band together, support one another and get involved in a church community for support. If you are not a parent yourself, think and pray about how you can support parents and the challenges they face nowadays. God knows we can use your help. God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.