Do you know the journey of Jesus? I think we take it for granted that we do, or that most in society do.
A friend of mine who is a priest mentioned that he was invited to speak at a college in recent years, and was surprised at some of the questions he was asked by students. He thought they would know more about Jesus, but it was an opportunity to share about Him.
So, allow me to share with you the journey of Jesus and how it helps remind us that life is messy, but God is good.
While Jesus’ journey on Earth began just about 2,000 years ago, Catholics believe He was always in existence, because He is one with God the Father. This is what Christians mean when they say they believe in the Holy Trinity. We believe in one God, who has three distinct persons as Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Yet, all are one. It is a mystery, but one that is revealed to us by God in the Bible.
Two key verses about this are John 1:1-2, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God,” (NABRE translation).
This is all about Jesus. He is the Word made Flesh. So, Jesus’ journey began…at the beginning. He always was, is and will be. He is the Alpha and the Omega. When He came to Earth in human form, He did so to save us from sin, and to start a church we could journey with to heaven. His journey continues in the body of Christ here on earth, His church.
I know this is a very short synopsis of the journey of Jesus, but what can we take from it for our lives to give us hope? Well, for one, to know that God was always in existence. There was no time before God. In fact, time is something only needed in this world. God is outside of, and beyond time.
God is beyond our understandings, yet He chooses to reveal Himself to us. He didn’t have to come in human form, He didn’t have to redeem us, but He did. It was a free act of love. God really, really loves us. In fact, Scripture says, “God is love” (1 John 4:8).
To think that God had you and I in mind long before we were created is astounding. For He says in Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.”
God always knew we would be here one day, and He loves us. He promises us in Matthew 10:29-31, “Are not two sparrows sold for a small coin? Yet not one of them falls to the ground without your Father’s knowledge. Even all the hairs of your head are counted. So do not be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.”
What does this mean for our lives each and every day? We shouldn’t be afraid. We shouldn’t worry. God is watching out for us. All we need to do is look to Him, draw near to Him, and trust Him.
The journey of Jesus gives us hope for today, because He promises us to be with us always, as He always has been. “Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand,” (Isaiah 41:10). God bless.
