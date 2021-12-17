This time of the year we may need a little reminder of what Christmas is all about. It’s easy to get distracted with the presents, parties, and events, and all of those things are great. But there is something even greater about this time of the year. It’s when we get to celebrate that God came to this earth to free us from sin.
So what is sin? The church defines it in it’s teaching document the Catechism as, “an offense against reason, truth, and right conscience; it is failure in genuine love for God and neighbor,” (paragraph 1849). In other words, sin is doing what we know we aren’t supposed to do.
Why do we all struggle with this? Why is it that we know in our head what the right thing to do is, and don’t always do it? Why can’t we just do the right thing all of the time, and be a good person 24 hours a day, 7 days a week?
The answer is also given to us in the Catechism, and it’s what’s known as “original sin.” We as Catholics believe this is something we inherited from our first parents Adam and Eve. In the garden, in Genesis Chapter 3, they broke the one commandment given to them by God. Because of this, they lost the grace of original holiness, and the harmony they had with God was destroyed.
But now for the good news about Christmas. We believe that this same God who saw Adam and Eve choose evil, came to earth to save us. He was born of a virgin, and lived a blameless life. Through His death on the cross, He paid for the punishment for our sins. Now, through faith, repentance, and living a life following Him, we can have harmony with God again. And all because God chose to save us. He offers us the free gift of salvation through His Son Jesus Christ.
This is the meaning of Christmas. Christ came to save us. He disrupted our world, and offered us a new chance to have harmony with Him now and forevermore. This peace can begin now. All we must do is accept this gift, and follow Him. We do this through repentance, baptism, and living lives in pursuit of Him. He continues to save us every day from sin, if we cooperate with His grace.
So this season, I invite you to do all of the things I mentioned at the beginning – go to parties, have fun, celebrate, exchange gifts, and get everything you can out of this special time of the year. But take time to remember why we do it. Take time to reflect on God’s gift of salvation. And take time to ask yourself if you’ve accepted that gift, or have put it off to the side for a while. It’s a gift that must be opened time and time again.
Being a parent, I know nothing’s more disappointing than when you get your child what you think is the perfect gift, and they never enjoy it. Imagine how our Father in Heaven feels when we don’t accept the gift of His Son, whether it be for a day, a year, or our whole lives.
As the title of this column states, “Life is Messy, God is Good.” Christmas is the perfect reminder of this truth. Our world is messy, but God is good. He sent His Son. And now we get to enjoy life with Him now and forever.
I pray you and your loved ones have a great Christmas. God bless.
