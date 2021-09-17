Sometimes in life, it can feel like God is not present. The death of a child, the ending of a marriage, and those things that just “don’t make sense” from our perspective can lead us to doubt, confusion, and worst of all, despair. How do we find purpose in these situations? Or make sense of things that seem like they don’t make any sense at all?
I’d like to reference a song, “Unanswered Prayers,” by Garth Brooks, which many of us are probably familiar with. The lyrics describe how some of God’s greatest gifts are unanswered prayers. Maybe this is easy to apply to that job you didn’t get, or the girlfriend who dumped you, but what about a prayer for healing of a loved one that doesn’t get answered? Or a disaster that leaves a family, or nation, in ruin?
While I won’t pretend to have all of the answers, I’d like to share a story of a man who found great peace in the midst of a catastrophe where he lost everything. This is a true story about a man I met that we’ll call Roger for the sake of this re-telling. As a young man, Roger met the love of his life, a beautiful woman who was drawn to his piano playing as he performed at a public venue. She sat by him, and that led to a conversation, eventually a date, and then marriage.
They were a very happy couple that formed a very happy family, with two biological children and two adopted children. As their children began to grow, they really felt their family coming “into their own,” so to speak, feeling like an established family unit, and a home of love. Yet one night, tragedy struck.
They had traveled to a wedding out of town, and that night were on their way back from the reception. There was a violent storm, but they decided to press on driving through the rain. What they didn’t know was that flash floods were in the area. One of these struck them by surprise, filling the car with water, and eventually throwing all six members from the vehicle.
Roger awoke later in a hospital, only to find out that his entire family had died in the storm. Roger’s entire world had been turned upside down. Yet, his faith gave him hope. As the family’s car was getting filled with water, the whole family sang praise and worship songs to God, trusting in his mercy. Although Roger’s family’s life on earth ended, Roger was confident their next breath was in heaven.
Faith doesn’t give us all of the answers, but it does give us hope. Roger eventually found much healing through years of prayer, counseling and support from loved ones. He went on to re-marry, and last time I saw him, they had four children, and a fifth one on the way.
I don’t want you to misunderstand and think that Roger’s journey of healing was easy. In fact, it was very painful, not just for him, but also his extended family. But I share this story to remind us that God gives us hope and healing, whatever life may bring. The healing may be quick, or it may take many years, or we may not experience it fully on this side of heaven. But God gives us courage to keep moving forward and to keep trusting in him, even when we have unanswered prayers.
