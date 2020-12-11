American adults make 35,000 daily decisions on average. Of course, not all of them are life-altering, but they do have consequences. And because decisions determine destinations, we certainly want to be clear-mined and not clouded when making them.
A few years back, I got up during the night because I was thirsty. Instead of going to the kitchen, I grabbed what I thought was a water bottle from my wife’s night table. The next morning, she came to me with a surprised and concerned look on her face.
She found her expensive porcelain figurine that had been on her night table, broken and sitting on the kitchen table. When she asked me what happened, it dawned on me that I had made a decision in a cloudy state.
What I thought was a water bottle was not — it was that beautiful porcelain gift. I felt pretty bad. Making decisions while clouded can be pretty costly.
That’s why I’m so thankful for God’s help with our decision-making. Isaiah prophesied many years before Christ’s birth that Jesus would be to us a Wonderful Counselor. I’ve found that God’s wisdom was gifted to us to guide us to better paths we’re grateful for.
One man who understood that well was Joseph, Jesus’ earthly father. He could have easily allowed his natural perspective to sabotage the supernatural life God planned for him.
How did God help Joseph make better decisions?
Humility of Heart
After Joseph found out Mary was pregnant, he thought it best to divorce her quietly. The scripture says he considered these things — and made that choice. The word “consider” means to have a deeply rooted thought that brings great emotion. It was at this troubling crossroads that God graciously visited Joseph in a dream. And because Joseph heeded God’s thoughts instead of his own, he was a part of the precious moments that God planned for him. Some of us have emotions working deeply in our hearts — hurts, doubts, fears that will sabotage God’s plan if we don’t gain God’s perspective. Humility positions our hearts to experience the healing and help God wants to give.
Honor for God
Once Joseph’s heart was in a place of humility, God had no trouble making his plan clear. God made it known that Mary’s baby truly was the Savior who brings salvation. God had this moment planned long before Joseph lived it. And he has our life planned that way too. Psalm 139 says he has a book written on our life before we ever live it. But to live our best story we must honor God’s presence. When we do, God will guide us into gratefulness just like he did Joseph.
Awaken to God’s will
As soon as Joseph awoke from the dream, he did what the angel had commanded. Prayer brings clarity that enables us to cooperate well with God. Once we know his will, we have the courage to move toward it. Let’s trust our awesome adviser to take us into his best this new year.
