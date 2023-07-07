I didn’t use to wear T-shirts in public until I learned that Thursdays are “casual” days at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
These days I like wearing them because they are easy to put on, don’t need to be ironed, and can display all sorts of messages on them.
A few weeks ago, I stopped by our local H-E-B Plus store when a woman called for my attention and said, “Excuse me, sir! Can I see what’s written on your T-shirt?” I turned toward her, displaying the front of my T-shirt, then she asked, “Where did you get that shirt?” By her tone of voice, I was not sure if she approved of it, or not. I answered her, then with delight of a bright smile, she exclaimed and said, “I really like that message. Thank you for the reminder.”
Then, she turned and walked away. But before she got too far, I quickly asked her, “What do you like about it and what does it remind you of?”
Now, before I share with you her response, I need to tell you that the T-shirt I had on was one that I got from a church conference that I attended in Minneapolis, MN some years ago. It was given by an organization called, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, an insurance and financial management agency for Lutheran congregations and its members. The message on the front of the T-shirt reads, “Live Generously.” And it was this message that delighted the woman at H-E-B.
So, when I asked her what she liked about the message on my shirt, she replied, “It’s a great message because our country and the culture we live in today are anything but generous. It’s the opposite of it. We’ve gotten to ‘Live Selfishly’ these days.”
Now, what do you think? Have we become a nation of self-centered, narcissistic, greedy, power hungry, and thankless people?
Well, as I read, listen and observe our cultures and our ways of life in these United States of America today, I can easily see and understand how she responded to the message on my T-shirt that day. The America that I knew and fell in love with as an immigrant some 35 years ago is almost unrecognizable to me these days. Divisions and disunity, moral corruptions, and care-less attitudes seem to rule the day, not only in politics but in our religious faith and community life as well.
How did we get to be this way?
Well, we just celebrated the 247th anniversary of our nation’s independence from England. As such, I invite you to join me in prayer that we, as a people, will seek to once again “Live Generously,” each day. And as we do, we’d do better to recall what our Lord Jesus Christ said in Luke 12:48, “From everyone to whom much has been given, much will be required; and from one to whom much has been entrusted, even more will be demanded.”
Yes, God has given us much, much more than we deserve, and he continues to give us good things in this life. Therefore, as believers and children of a generous God, we are to respond by “Living Generously” toward our fellow mankind. This is how we, as a country, became great, and it’s the way that we need to be to maintain our greatness –by living generously, not the opposite. Amen.