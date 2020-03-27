Most of us parents have heard our children say, “Everybody else is doing it”, at one time or another. It’s a phrase that’s been around a long time and one I can remember using on my parents.
When our youngest son was in high school, he was convinced that he needed a steady girl friend. After all, everybody else had one.
We had a number of heartfelt and honest talks about this. One day, I lovingly reminded him of the Proverbs that speaks about building a career before building a family. I asked him if he was ready to take on a full-time job so he could support a young wife and our future grandchildren? Well, he quickly saw my point and changed his mind about rushing into this.
Today, he’s glad he did. He has a beautiful bride and is extremely happy in both his marriage and career.
We are living in a culture where we would rather do what feels right than to do what is right. Virtue and values have been redefined in many areas today. As believers we have to live aware of this so we choose what matters most and bless those who matter most to us.
King Jehoshaphat was a man who wanted to choose wisely and live blessed. We can read in 2 Chronicles, 17:3-5 “The Lord was with Jehoshaphat because he followed the ways of his father David before him. ... The Lord established the kingdom under his control; all Judah brought gifts to Jehoshaphat, that he had great wealth and honor.
David wasn’t Jehoshaphat’s biological father, King Asa was. But David was the spiritual father he chose to look to and model his life after. He wanted to leave a legacy of obedience that brought blessing, just like David did.
However later in life King Jehoshaphat connected and made alliances with those who lived outside of God’s ways. He compromised and it ended up shifting his life from blessed to burdensome.
How can we position our hearts so we live in a continually blessed place?
First of all, we have to treasure God’s wisdom. Wisdom is applying God’s truth to life’s realities. Proverbs tells us God’s word is for gaining instruction, understanding and wisdom so we do what is right, just and fair. Proverbs 1:1-4 God has given us his word and shown us his ways so we know how to live right. He’s made it abundantly clear that consequences follow our choices – maybe not immediately but eventually.
Secondly, we have to have esteem integrity. Integrity is defined as the state of being undivided. Proverbs 10:9 says, “Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but whoever takes crooked paths will be found out.” Living true to God and others will cause us to end up in the right places in life.
Thirdly, we need to embrace servanthood. Jesus washed the feet of imperfect people he knew would betray him and let him down. He then asks us to do the same with the people in our world. Let’s live and help other’s live in a way that brings about God’s best.
