Most of us have been in a room where the temperature was comfortable but the atmosphere wasn’t. We could sense the negative emotion in the air and it was uncomfortable — one that we want to get out of as quickly as possible.
But what do we do when the environment we want to escape seems ever present? In times like that, God longs to help us reset our inner thermostat so life around us becomes blessed and enjoyable.
God told his people in Isaiah that although they were, “an afflicted city, lashed by storms and not comforted” that he wanted to rebuild them. And not with your average building material.
He said,”I will rebuild you with stones of turquoise, your foundations with lapis lazuli. I will make your battlements of rubies, your gates of sparkling jewels, and all your walls of precious stones. All your children will be taught by the Lord and great will be their peace.” Is 54:11-14
In our storms, God can do a precious rebuilding work so we and our children experience his peace and presence in a special way.
Jacob understood what it meant to have God rebuild him on the inside. Jacob’s name actually means, “one who deceives.” And he was good at that. At birth Jacob grabbed the heel of his brother, Esau and later grabbed his birthright and blessing too.
But Jacob eventually ended up reaping what he’d sown in his own life. That didn’t change until he grabbed hold of God’s presence, changing inwardly in ways that brought external blessing. After that, he walked differently, with a dependency on God that brought success.
How can we make inner changes that nurture life and legacy?
First of all, it takes, Wholehearted Love for God
The Shema is what Jewish leaders considered the most essential prayer in Judaism. It was a daily reminder of who God was and what he required.
Hear O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one, Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength Deut. 11:4-5
Our best inner changes begin when we rely on the presence of our One and Only God. He is our Creator and Father who offers meaning, restoration and purpose. He’s also the God who has prepared a place called Heaven for us. He is the One we are to serve with all of our spirit, soul and strength. Our thoughts don’t always agree with his; our will has to be worked on sometimes and our feelings can be fickle. That’s why we have to love him enough to trust his work in us.
Secondly, it takes wholehearted devotion to God’s ways. God’s word continues,“These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children.” God guarantees us that allowing Him to turn our bad into blessed will inspire our loved ones to do the same. Let’s love God and live in a way that inspires legacy.
