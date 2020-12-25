I’ll never forget one of the first times I experienced God’s care in a very real way.
I was finishing up my sophomore year in college and getting ready to travel to my summer job. I had worked that spring keeping the lawn of a wealthy man in town. I’d made just enough money for my part of the carpool to get from Oklahoma to Nashville where I’d be selling Bibles all summer.
With one week left of school, I had enough money for necessities, to carpool home and to go out for pizza with a friend. Good ole college days.
Before pizza, we went to a Sunday evening service at my church. A visiting minister was sharing that night, and I’ll never forget his message. He talked about the persecuted church in the world and my heart was deeply moved.
When the offering was taken at the end, I knew I had to have a part. So, I gave the carpool money and the pizza money too. My friend was OK with it. We went back and enjoyed (or endured) dinner on campus. And I knew my parents would help with carpool money if asked.
But that’s not the end of the story. At work on Monday morning, I saw my boss standing beside a loaded U–Haul. He asked me if I would consider driving the U-Haul to his vacation home in Nantucket Island. He said I could stay a few days and he’d pay me. He then offered to cover my transportation to my summer job while stopping a few days to see my family on the way. Wow, how could I say no to that? I began to ponder more deeply my personal obedience to God and His promise to meet my needs.
I’ve since learned that partnership with God is one of the greatest privileges offered to us. That’s communicated in the words of the angelic choir that first Christmas, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom His favor rests” (Luke 2:14).
God wants to be glorified through his workings in our life. He wants us to experience his peace, which directs us to make decisions better than we’d make on our own.
I’m sure the apostle Peter never forgot one of the first days he experienced God’s care either — as a fisherman. The gospels tell us that when Jesus asked Peter to preach from his boat, Peter obliged. Afterward, Jesus asked Peter to try fishing on the other side of the boat. Peter had fished all night and caught absolutely nothing. But he obeyed Jesus again and soon learned how valuable God’s leadership is. He caught a net-breaking, boat-sinking load of fish.
It makes a big difference to live in partnership with God. Let’s remember that this Christmas. If we do, we’ll experience his incomparable peace and have our own first-hand experiences of his goodwill directed toward all.
