When I was a toddler, I’d often do things I shouldn’t. And my mom would catch me. I’d somehow leave traces behind me.
Mom would find various things broken, spilled, or colored on. And it was if they had my name on it. Being the youngest of four, I thought I could get away with more.
I remember being interrogated one day because I had pulled my sister’s hair. And she was upset.
My mom sat me on the cabinet, looked me in the eye and asked, “Geoff, did you pull Emily’s hair, tell me the truth? My answer, “the twuth.”
I couldn’t say my R’s yet. But I wasn’t about to tell her the real truth. I knew the truth often hurt and I didn’t want another spanking.
Truth can be hard and uncomfortable. But without truth, we won’t grow as people or as Christians. It’s OK to be a baby Christian but it’s not OK to stay there.
We’re supposed to grow up and help others grow up too. That’s what being a disciple is all about. Paul shows us how learning and living truth affects our character, consistency, and community. Let’s see how.
Then we will no longer be immature like children… Ephesians 4:14.
Paul tells us that ministry leaders were given to equip us so we are built up as a body. We need people who speak truth amidst the confusion of our world. The enemy is good at telling lies like truth. Often, he uses half-truths to deceive us. He did it in the garden. And he hasn’t changed.
That’s why we must allow God’s truth to speak to every part of life – not just receiving it but practicing it. Is God’s truth changing us? Are we less anxious, angry, selfish than we were? Has God’s word, caused us to grow in character? If so, we’re maturing the way He designed.
….We won’t be tossed and blown about by every wind of new teaching. We will not be influenced when people try to trick us with lies so clever, they sound like the truth. Ephesians 4:14
Not only does our character grow but our consistency does too. Paul says babies are tossed about and blown. In other words, they’re not stable. A toddler can be happy one minute and throw a fit the next. They are gullible and impatient too. And baby believers can be the same. They can get impatient when prayers aren’t answered. They are limited in their knowledge and can want to give up when they goof up. It’s easy for them to get off track and that’s why mature leaders and mentors are needed. The more truth is embraced the greater stability is experienced.
He makes the whole body fit together perfectly. As each part does its own special work, it helps the other parts grow, so that the whole body is healthy and growing and full of love. Ephesians 4:15,16
Living the truth in love will cause us to go from a ‘me’ mindset to a ‘we’ mindset. We understand that we are a part of a bigger picture – a community. And we each have a unique assignment to that builds and brings forth God’s best.