One of the best life-planning strategies is to begin with the end in mind—to ask yourself, What kind of legacy do I want to leave behind? Many times, as we dream about what can be, we experience regret about what has been. Thank God He can turn any regret into reward. Scripture tells us how.
In Luke 24:13-17, we find two men traveling on the road to Emmaus shortly after Jesus was crucified. That’s not what they were supposed to be doing, though. Jesus had previously instructed His followers to stay in Jerusalem after His crucifixion and wait for Him to be resurrected. These men were heartbroken, discouraged and distracted, so they left town.
As they walked, they talked about what had happened. Verse 17 describes them as “downcast.” They were in a place of sorrow and regret. But they didn’t stay there. They moved from regret to reward—to the blessed life and legacy Jesus promised them. Throughout the rest of the story, we find five ways to do the same.
First, we must be obedient disciples, not debaters of truth. Verses 14-16 tell us that as these men talked, Jesus encountered them and walked alongside them, but they didn’t recognize Him. Why? Because they were so focused on discussing their own thoughts, rather than trusting in the truth He had already given them.
Second, we must find delight in God instead of living discouraged. After a while, Jesus asked, “What are you talking about?” But verse 17 says the men didn’t respond. They stood still, their faces downcast, despite Jesus standing with them. This shows us that delighting in Jesus rather than remaining discouraged is a choice. It doesn’t depend upon our circumstances, but upon our focus.
Third, we must walk by faith and resist foolishness. Luke 24:18-19 says one man asked, “Are you the only one who doesn’t know about the things that have happened?” Jesus responded, “What things?” I love this. Jesus didn’t ask this question because He didn’t know the answer. He did it to show them how foolish they were being by choosing to remain discouraged. We should always choose faith instead.
Fourth, we must find clarity that eliminates confusion through fellowship with God. In verses 27-32, Jesus explained Scripture to the men, without revealing Himself to them. Later, when they discovered who He was, they said their hearts had been “burning” within them as He talked. That’s what happens as we fellowship with Christ. Clarity takes the place of confusion.
Fifth, we must have fellowship with the faithful, not the foolish. Verses 33-35 say that the day after these men spent time with Jesus, they returned to Jerusalem. They went back to where He had called them to be, found the disciples, and proclaimed that He had risen.
Friends—don’t let a hard start keep you from a finish you’re proud of. God has called you to a life and legacy of great reward.