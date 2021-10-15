It is said that faith is measured by our feet, not by our feelings. It’s measured by what we do, not by what we say we’re going to do.
One way to determine if we really have as much faith as we think we do is to observe how we respond when things go wrong. When life goes sideways. When your get up and go has gotten up and gone, causing us to face a compounding number of issues. That’s when we’ll be able to judge our authentic level of faith — by the choices we make and the responses we display. During our seasons of much stress, we discover what we are truly made of. We can learn how strong our faith really is. Anyone can look and talk a good faith game, but not everyone can pull off the faith walk as a Kingdom follower should.
Genesis 5:23 reveals that Enoch was a mysterious man to most of us because not much was written about him in Scripture. Scripture reveals he lived a very long time — 365 years. During those 365 years, the Bible tells us he strove to be a righteous man, seeking to honor God in all he did. Genesis tells us that Enoch walked faithfully with God.
If we walk faithfully with God, we remain close enough to him to have full access to his wisdom, guidance and hands in our lives. As a result, we will position ourselves to experience things few others will.
Remember when seat belts weren’t required by law? If you do remember, you’ll also remember that you could quickly tell how close a couple was relationally by how close to each other they sat in the car. Before seat belts were put in place, causing us all to remain apart and safely strapped in, at times, a couple in love would sit so close that you might not even be able to tell who was driving. It looked like two people were sitting behind the steering wheel. You could also tell when things weren’t right between the couple, because while one was driving, the other was hugging the opposite door. The distance itself served as an indicator for whether they were experiencing relational intimacy.
Enoch and God knew no spiritual distance between them at all. Enoch walked faithfully with God, and in doing so, he pleased God. Keep in mind, this was Enoch walking with God and not God walking with Enoch. That’s an important distinction to make because most people want God to walk with them. They say, “This is where I am going, God, and you can join me.”
But that’s not what God requires of his Kingdom followers. God requires us to walk with him to where he’s going. We’re to find out what his agenda involves and what his focus is on and then take part in that, not the other way around.
The New Testament phrase for walking with God is “to walk in the Spirit”, found in Galatians 5:16. Some translations say walk by the Spirit, meaning with the Spirit. When we walk in the Spirit, we’re walking according to the Spirit’s leading. It means taking step after step according to the Spirit guidance based on God’s word.
Walking in the Spirit means it’s an ongoing, progressive decision we make throughout our time on earth.
Walking with God means aligning our hearts, soul and minds under his rule as we cultivate an intimate relationship with him. Let us continue to walk by faith and not by sight.
