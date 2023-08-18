Have you ever felt stuck? Maybe you felt bound to an addiction or limited by a mindset. We could all probably name something keeping us in a place we don’t want to be. Thank God, through His Word, we find clear instructions on how to break what binds us. Let’s look at three stories that show us how.
The first is in John 8. I’ll paraphrase it, but I encourage you to read the whole chapter. Jesus is speaking to a crowd when a woman is brought before Him. She had been caught in the act of adultery — a sin that at this time was punishable by death through stoning. The Pharisees, intending to trap Jesus in something they could use against Him, asked what He would do. Jesus responded, “… let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone.”
The woman walked away free from penalty! Why? Because Jesus forgave her, just as He has forgiven us. Accepting Jesus’ forgiveness and extending that same forgiveness to others leads us in the way of freedom. That doesn’t mean Jesus condones sin, though. He also told the woman to “go and sin no more.” Then, in this same chapter, He said, “…You are truly my disciples if you remain faithful to my teachings. And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” Freedom is found through both forgiveness and obedience.
Let’s look at another story. In Genesis 50, we read about Joseph — one of the 12 sons of Jacob. He found favor with his father, and it stirred envy among his brothers. Eventually, Joseph’s brothers sold him into slavery in Egypt. But Joseph didn’t let what happened to him get his eyes off what God could do for and through him. He kept his eyes on God and eventually became second in command in Egypt.
Later, Joseph’s brothers needed his help, and they knew they didn’t deserve it. Thankfully, because Joseph had owned his perspective, he did the right thing. He saved his brothers, along with his nation. In Genesis 50:19-20, Joseph told his brothers, “Don’t be afraid. Am I in the place of God? You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good ...” Friends, when we own our perspective amid our problems, we walk in true freedom that brings us in to incredible purpose.
Our final story features literal chains. Two men, Paul and Silas, were thrown into prison for preaching. But instead of throwing a pity party, they praised God for all He had done for them. Acts 16:26 says that when they did, “Suddenly there was such a violent earthquake that the foundations of the prison were shaken. At once all the prison doors flew open, and everyone’s chains came loose.” In our problems, we must not forget to praise — because praise breaks chains!
Freedom is possible, friends! As we choose forgiveness and obedience, own our perspective, and praise amid problems, we’ll break what binds us again and again!