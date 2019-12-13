“Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” – Heb. 10:23-25
Does God really require that I join a church? Do I really need to take formal vows of church membership? I absolutely believe that the answer to both questions is yes.
Membership into a congregation of Christ’s church is not an option for those who profess to believe in Jesus Christ.
Christians should join a church, and their effectiveness as Christians suffers if they do not. There is no command in Scripture to “join” a church, but there is much said about being part of the body of Christ and even lots said about what life is like in a body of Christ.
One of the many reasons to join a church is that God commands us to meet together with His people to worship before Him.
In the Old Testament, the Israelites were commanded to meet at the sanctuary three times a year to celebrate feasts (Ex. 23:14; Deuteronomy 16:16). In addition, they met every Sabbath in a “holy convocation” (Lev. 23:3). In the New Testament, God’s people are again commanded to assemble to worship their Lord (Heb. 10:23-25 being just one of many passages direct believers). There are no solitary Christians in the Bible; God always calls those He loves into a community ... the body of Christ.
It’s great to say in a general way that we love the Church of God. But it’s even better to get up in front of a church, look brothers and sisters in the eye, and affirm a set of commitments, vows or promises.
In my denomination, a person must give a credible profession of faith and affirm five vows to become a member of one of our churches. It takes courage to make those promises and even more courage to stick to them. But there is great blessing in making a verbal commitment of love to a group of believers
One more thing on this: In joining a church you make visible your commitment to Christ and his people. Membership is one way to raise the flag of faith. You state before God and others that you are part of this body of believers.
How many of Paul’s letters were written to individuals? Only a handful, and these were mostly to pastors. The majority of his letters were written to a body of believers. We see the same thing in Revelation. Jesus spoke to individual congregations in places like Smyrna, Sardis, and Laodicea.
The Bible knows of no Christians floating around in “just me and Jesus” land. Believers belong to churches. So, if you aren’t in a church, summer is a good time to find the family you are supposed to be a part of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.