The Bible calls upon God’s people this way, “The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything,” Philippians 4:5-6
Do not be anxious. But so much is happening so quickly concerning this virus that it is hard not to be anxious. It's hard not to be constantly wondering what to believe and what to do. The trouble is that in the midst of such crisis, it seems it is also hard to remember the Lord is always with us. That is, after all, His promise, “I am with you always.” We become so focused on the crisis that we forget to look to Him.
That one statement is very necessary for us to remember since statements like it are repeated throughout the Bible and God has never left His people ever. For Christians, we profess to believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, and we confess that the Bible is the word of God, so now is not the time to question those beliefs. Now is the time to stand firm in the faith. For everyone around you needs you to stand firm.
Something else we need to remember at times like this is that worry and anxiety are not our friends. We all know this, but we let it into our heart to live as if it was a friend in need. There is a quote by Corrie ten Boom that comes to my mind at times like this, “Worry doesn’t empty tomorrow of its sorrow, it empties today of its strength.” (If you don’t know who Corrie ten Boom is, you need to Google her.)
Also, at times like this we must also remember that we are a relational people. We must be with people. The commands is to “Love our neighbor,” so we must remember them, especially the elderly, infirmed, immunosuppressed and the dying. They need our presence. Christians have always been a presence in times of crisis.
At the height of the cholera epidemic in England in the 1800s, Charles Spurgeon and thousands of other Christians comforted and cared for the sick and dying because they knew that was part of their job description as children of God.
But, we must also take care of ourselves, so that we can care for others. Remember Paul commanded Timothy to drink a little wine for his stomach so as to be healthy for his flock. So this tells us to be prudent with our self-care so that we can take care of others. In other words, drink a lot of water and keep up the hand-washings.
So, you see, there is too much to remember, to think about and to do to be anxious. That was God’s plan. When we do what He has called us to do as His child and we won’t have much time to worry. And by doing His will, we show our confession and profession to be true and God will be glorified, which is the purpose God created us in the first place.
