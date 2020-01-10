During a British conference on comparative religions, experts from around the world debated what belief, if any, was unique to the Christian faith. They discussed the fact that other religions had some form of incarnation and accounts of someone returning from the dead.
The debate continued until C.S. Lewis wandered into the room. Lewis asked what the discussion was about, and heard that his colleagues were discussing Christianity’s uniqueness among world religions. Lewis responded, “Oh, that’s easy. It’s grace.”
The operating principle of grace is this: We are accepted by God through what Christ has done on behalf of His church. As William Temple has said concerning the grace of salvation, “All is of God; the only thing of my very own which I contribute to my redemption is the sin from which I need to be redeemed.”
Grace is not Jesus telling us how to live so we can earn salvation. Rather, it is Jesus coming to forgive and save His people through His life and death in our place.
True believers know that a basic premise of life, believed by many that if you live a good life, things will go well for you is wrong. Jesus was the most morally upright person (sinless, the Bible testifies) who ever lived, yet He had a life filled with the experience of poverty, rejection, injustice and even torture.
And He came to His own to rescue us from God’s wrath against sin.
Rescue, by nature, speaks of an act of sacrifice that is done on our behalf because we can’t do it for ourselves. God realized that only He could meet the requirements of His law so He came.
“When the fullness of time had come, God sent forth His Son, born of woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, so that we might receive adoption as sons,” Galatians 4:4-5. This is God’s grace towards His own.
Every other major religion teaches their followers must earn their favor. Every other belief system demands obedience without guaranteeing grace or assurance for its adherents. The founders of other major religions essentially came as teachers, not as saviors. They said do this and you might find God’s favor. But Jesus came as a Savior that taught, I am God come to you, to do what you could not do for yourselves.
Christian’s are not saved by their record, but by Christ’s record. Nothing poisons spiritual growth more than the inner belief that I have to be good enough so that God will love me.
The only way true spiritual growth takes place is for one to know that the God of the Bible loves His children unconditionally despite their sin.
Then the heart is free to respond to God’s love. I become motivated to follow His commandments not to earn his love but out of gratefulness for the love I already have.
This is His grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.