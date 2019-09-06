Psalm 121 is a short Psalm but what it has to tell us is a very big truth.
“I lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth. He will not let your foot be moved; He who keeps you will not slumber. Behold, He who keeps Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is your keeper; the Lord is your shade on your right hand. The sun shall not strike you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will keep you from all evil; He will keep your life. The Lord will keep your going out and your coming in from this time forth and forevermore,” Psalm 121 ESV.
In this life there are far too many times that we wonder “Where will my help come from?” And there are probably as many times that we think we don’t have an answer to that question. But here in this text David makes the answer abundantly clear. He lifts his eyes to the hills and what is he shown? That the Lord (Yahweh, our promise keeping God) is his/our help (our “Ezer.” This is the Hebrew word for “helper/Help.” Interestingly enough, the same word that is used to describe the wife’s role in the marriage since creation. You see God is telling Him that our Only real help is God above. “Our help comes from the Lord (Yahweh).”
But He goes on to tell us more. Our help is also our keeper. “The Lord is your keeper.” Now that is problem for many of us. We don’t want anyone being our keeper that just sounds wrong until you understand that this is God’s role towards His children for all time.
He keeps us, in that He never rest or is distracted but always keeps us just as He planned from before the foundations of the earth. He keeps us from evil in that we will never be defined by evil again. He keeps our life by giving us life, sustains our life and upholding our life – no one else can do that. And He guides and directs our life. He keeps our going and coming always. This is the type of keeper that God is…he will see that we make it to Him as well…Paul told us, “I am sure of this, that He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ,” Philippian 1:6 ESV.
Everything He does is to prepare us for heaven to make us into the image of His Son. As His children we are never without our helper and our keeper. And just to confirm this, the Bible tells us also that He will never leave us or forsake us. We are never alone and we can be confident of the best care.
So where does your help come from? The Lord our helper and keeper. This is good news for when we forget.
