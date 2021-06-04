“Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you. For behold, darkness shall cover the earth, and thick darkness the peoples; but the Lord will arise upon you, and His glory will be seen upon you. And nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising” (Isaiah 60:1-3).
What are we to do today? “Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you.”
The passage says arise, because the light of Christ is upon us and the Lord’s glory is with us. Jesus says some similar things when talking about Christians and how they are expected to live — that is what we are to do today. “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-16).
Isaiah looked toward a day — that now is (according to Jesus) — when God’s people would be a bright light for the truth of the gospel — a light that each of us who name the name of Christ has been given to shine through us by the work of the Holy Spirit resident within each of us. The third verse speaks to all his people from every nation, tongue and tribe, along with the believing “kings,” coming to the brightness of Christ — a prophesy that has been proclaimed throughout the scriptures because of God’s covenant with his people. We see this truth from the opening verses of Genesis all the way through to the closing chapters of the book of Revelation.
This is good news. This is the gospel. Jesus said, “The glory (another word for his light) that you have given me I have given to them, that they may be one even as we are one, I in them and you in me, that they may become perfectly one, so that the world may know that you sent me and loved them even as you loved me” (John 17:22-23).
So what are we to do today? “Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you.” Our job is clear.
Wherever we find ourselves, our very lives, in our words and deeds, are to be the light of Christ in a dark world. A world that needs us to step up and stand firm. A world that desperately needs the truth — but also a world where many will reject this truth. However, that should not deter us from the command to arise and go with the light and glory we have been given to bring light and glory to those around us. This is the gospel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.