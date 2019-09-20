II Timothy 3:16 -17 says, “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.”
At our church as of late, we have been looking through the letter of I John (one of the 3 letters of John). In this letter he seems to be making some assumptions.
First, he assumes that the people understand his shorthand when talking about the Christian life. Next, he assumes that these “beloved little children” absolutely believe God’s word as it is described in the II Tim. 3 passage since it is what they confessed when they first believed.
Then, he also assumes that in his absence that they are actually loving each other as Jesus loved us and gave Himself up for us.
Lastly, he is assuming that these elect believers are striving to love the Lord with all their hearts, soul and strength. As he says, beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. This is the language of an intimate/familial relationship with God and His children.
However, he knows that they don’t do these things all the time, that is why he reminds them, “When we confess our sins, He (God) is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” He also reminds them and us that we have an Advocate with the Father and that He was our propitiation and our substitute to take away the wrath of God and the sting of death when we sin. None of us are without sin; question is do you know the Savior?
It is in knowing the Savior that we know God and when we know God we actually want to confess that we believe beyond a shadow of a doubt what Paul says to Timothy in II Tim.3.
Because if it is not all God’s Word then how can we trust that any of it is? Which then only leads to confusion and us listening to all the voices that speak contrary to God’s word.
If we don’t really believe God’s Word our very nature will search for something else, and if we can’t or won’t believe wholeheartedly in the Word we will believe anything else. You see you may say you believe in God, but the greater question is; do you believe God? Do you believe what He has said in His word?
So for the rest of the week, take this one passage (II Tim. 3:16-17) and read it out loud over and over again. Pray about it and through it and then stop and listen. You won’t hear God’s voice audibly, that doesn’t happen anymore.
The Bible says so. But what you will experience will be just what the Spirit has in store for you to assure you of the truth because it is the truth that will set you free.
