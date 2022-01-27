Ben Gifford learned firsthand how to be a better man.
At age 16, Gifford began attending events hosted by Man to Man Discipleship. At the time, Gifford was already heavily involved in his church.
Nevertheless, he found something at Man to Man that would serve him well later in life — the wisdom and fellowship of godly men from his own community.
"Being around those men, it showed me what good, godly character was and how I could formulate that in my life," said Gifford Thursday.
Now, Gifford is 33, a husband and father of three. He also runs a business and has even started his own ministry.
Man to Man Discipleship was started about 20 years ago by Victoria resident Glen Dry as a way to encourage and teach men and boys to walk with God. The ministry hosts a number of events each year from a quarterly steak night to a biannual "man camp."
The first camp of this year, Man Camp 1.0, starts March 26 and will be led by men from within the Crossroads community.
"All of the guys have day jobs," Dry said.
Man to Man Discipleship is not so much a program. Rather, it's an ongoing process or "journey," Dry said.
Within the ministry, men talk to men, sharing insight and advice on all sorts of important life topics like dealing with addiction, being a better father or spouse and managing anger. Often, those conversations are difficult ones, but they are important, Dry said.
"A walk with Christ is not safe. It’s not comfortable. It’s unknown," Dry said. "It comes with an obvious level of anxiety. You have to go through some things emotionally and mentally."
Many of those conversations deal with pragmatic, everyday problems. But at their core, they are all about having the faith and courage to follow God's plan.
"A lot of the core conversations with us revolve around identity. Who am I in Christ, and do I really believe in Jesus," said Dry.
But the group is hardly all talk. Dry said he thinks it's also important for men to put their money where their mouth is.
The ministry has motivated men to change their lives in dramatic ways. Some men have made the leap to seek addiction treatment. Others have pursued counseling. Just about every week, men from the ministry volunteer at Christ's Kitchen, a Victoria soup kitchen, where they work to feed the hungry in their community.
Some men, like Gifford, have even taken what they have learned and paid it forward by starting ministries of their own.
"Most people just want to look the other way. That’s not what God designed for you," Dry said. "God saved you for more. He didn't save you to sit in a pew. He saved you to serve."
These days, Gifford organizes and leads his own steak night in which Crossroads men bond and learn from one another, all while enjoying a hearty meal. Dry said such events help men by not only filling their bellies but also by filling their souls.
The hope, Gifford and Dry said, is to help men lead better lives.
"The point of Man to Man is to raise up and train men to be excellent in everything they do," Gifford said. "I wanted to do that in my life and in every man’s life I come in contact with."
