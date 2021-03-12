Since the deep freeze we experienced about a month ago, I’ve been saddened to see dead plant life all around me. As Texans who rarely experience severe winters, we are not accustomed to seeing all the brown colors signaling death; this sight is jarring to us. I am not a gardener personally, but I certainly appreciate the labor of love it takes to create beautiful outdoor spaces. As such, I join our community in grieving our losses of the physical displays of splendor as well as the hours of work that went into creating, maintaining and sustaining them.
On the news, I’ve heard representatives from the fire departments imploring us to engage in the work of clearing out our yards. It turns out that the freeze left behind another danger for us — fire hazards are everywhere. All the dead branches are kindling-in-the-waiting. One spark from a passing car landing near our dead plants can lead to a raging fire that leaves behind it even more damage than what we’ve already survived. It turns out that we’ve got work to do now. It’s not a safe option to just wait and see what will grow back with time.
All this has called to mind the scripture passage from John 15 where Jesus teaches that he is the vine, his Father is the vine-grower, and we are the branches. He speaks of the importance of the work of pruning that the Father engages in with us. It’s necessary to allow God to examine each of us so God can cut out the dead places in our lives — for our own good.
Our current environment serves as a visual reminder of this spiritual truth — pruning equals new life. When we are able to let go of those practices, behaviors and toxic relationships that do not bear fruit, we make room for new growth and new ways of being that nourish life abundant. Likewise, when we allow those death-dealing places in our lives to be cut back, we are removing a fire hazard — dangers that lie in waiting to create even more disaster and destruction in our lives.
Pruning is a labor of love. It’s not attractive. There aren’t immediate glamorous results. It’s not all that fun either. Rather, it’s work that we must do, and we must do it now. It’s not an option for us to just wait and see what will develop out of our spiritual lives. As we approach Easter, the day we celebrate God raising Jesus from the dead to new life, let’s surrender to our master gardener. Let’s allow God to be the one who truly sees us; the one who knows what is truly dead and needs pruning; the one who knows where potential resides within each of us; the one who works miraculous wonders to bring new life out of us and to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.