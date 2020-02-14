February is the “month of love.” Valentine’s Day bids our attention and intention to express our love to our romantic partners, our families and our friends. The origins of this holiday are a bit murky, but tradition tells us that Feb. 14 is the Feast Day of Saint Valentine. Who was this man?
According to one legend, Valentine is believed to be a priest during the third century in Rome who was martyred after defying Emperor Claudius II, who outlawed marriage for young men because he believed that those who were “unattached” to wives or families made better soldiers. Valentine saw this as unjust and secretly married couples in protest making many men ineligible to serve the Roman powers by going to war.
When his acts were discovered, Claudius II ordered his execution. While in prison, it is believed that Valentine miraculously healed the jailer’s daughter from blindness, and the family converted to the Christian faith after encountering the love of Christ through the priest. The daughter and Valentine exchanged letters as she began to learn about the faith. It is said that he would sign his responses “Your Valentine.”
From this story, it appears that this “romantic” holiday has a lot more to do with enacting the kind of love that God demonstrates for us: A love that establishes peace, a love that heals, a love that refuses to go with the status quo, a love that is subversively uniting.
What would Valentine’s Day be like if we focused less on candy and flowers and, instead, embodied this kind of love toward all we encounter?
What can we do during this month of love to make peace? To heal past hurts or mend broken relationships?
To disturb “business as usual”? To unify when everything else is blaring a call to divide? However we choose to respond, may we remember this invitation from 1 John 3:18, “Little children, let’s not love with words or speech but with action and truth.”
