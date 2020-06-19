Christians around the world recently celebrated the festival of Pentecost in observance of the birth of Christ’s Church. In the Book of Acts, we hear of the presence and power of the Holy Spirit. It is that Holy Spirit that we receive in our Baptism. It is the gift of faith that we receive in our Baptism. It is in our Baptism that we get connected to Jesus. And what our nation needs right now is Jesus and His Church (by the way, folks, that’s you and me—the baptized).
The pandemic of Covid-19 was bad enough. And for some folks, fear took over and paralyzed them to where they were afraid to venture beyond the safety of their homes. Some, legitimately need to stay in a safe place because of their age and serious medical issues. The pandemic has so disrupted our lives and some of our best plans (for graduations, birthday and anniversary celebrations, family reunions and vacations). With the closure of restaurants and fast food places, some had to learn how to cook. There was a time when people regularly did this, and then gathered at the table, ate a meal, and shared time together. Instead of one individual in a family going to the grocery store, it has become a family affair with everyone masked up (No, it is not a gang of desperados planning on robbing the neighborhood grocery.). Parents and children, husbands and wives were challenged to engage each other in more than a few minutes of conversation or “Hi” and “Bye”. Before, everyone was headed to the “far ends of the earth” because of endless extracurricular, sports, and community activities. But now, we actually have to be with each other.
There are some who have taken the time to seriously reconsider their priorities, seeing that having a bunch of stuff couldn’t get them over their fears, anxieties, and worries. Instead, some, and I would emphasize some, have discovered that Jesus, the Church, family and friends (our important relationships) are what really gets us through this crisis or any crisis, and these relationship should rate a lot higher than they have. Let us not neglect those relationships that we took time for when it was convenient.
And now, we witness the pandemonium that has gripped major cities across our nation with the wrongful death of a black man by a police officer. No need to include the gory details. We’ve seen plenty of that on every news station and newspapers. And since then, there have been other deaths that have brought great pain, sorrow, and yes, anger. I cannot fathom what was going through the mind of that one officer, and the others who looked on, that resulted in the death of Mr. George Floyd.
I’ve know a number of police officers and law enforcement personnel—family members, friends, and fellow church folks—who are fully committed to protecting and serving all the people of a given community, and worthy of our respect and support. When they have come to the communion table, I normally give a blessing for God’s protection as they carry out their duties that place them in dangerous, and life-threatening situations.
There are people rightly protesting the wrongful death of Mr. Floyd and others, as is their right and obligation as American citizens and as persons of faith, to call out injustices when they happen and to call for elected officials to hold people accountable for unacceptable behavior.
Unfortunately, there are also those who take advantage of the situation—the pandemic that we were already going through, and then this unnecessary death of a fellow citizen. Whether they are members of a domestic terrorist group, people committed to violence, chaos and destruction, or criminals who see the opportunity to break into businesses to steal that which is not theirs, their actions do not honor the dead, do not help grieving families, do not assist in righting injustices or bring healing to a divided nation.
We’ve seen the burning and bashing of businesses that provide jobs for people who live in a community, a church set on fire (as they did to St. John’s Episcopal in D.C.) and the scrawl of graffiti on the Lincoln and World War II Memorials. But such behaviors can result in the death and injury of fellow human beings and the destruction of community as it did in the murder of another Black man—retired Police Captain David Dorn. There have been further casualties and injuries.
It is noteworthy and a hopeful sign that some protesters have come together forming prayer-tests, praying for communities, praying for peace. One scene was of police officers and protesters kneeling together in prayer. Some protesters formed a line of defense to protect businesses against brawlers and thieves. There are those who are asking for forgiveness and seeking to overcome the evil and darkness with the love of Christ. The family of George Floyd and others have asked for peace and an end to violence. Healing, not hate. Unity, not division. Community, not chaos. This is a sign of the Holy Spirit at work. It is Jesus who brings people together. We are a huge nation filled with a rich diversity of colors, cultures, traditions, even languages—all members of the human family. We must come together at the call of the Spirit. Jesus is our peace. It is Jesus who has destroyed the dividing wall of hostility. And we must bring the light and love of Christ to overcome this present darkness.
If you want to know the difference between a Holy Spirit and a demonic spirit, it is simply this. The Holy Spirit calls and gathers together, encourages, helps, guides, and heals. But that demonic and evil spirit works to damage and destroy. Let us as citizens of these United States and citizens of God’s Kingdom, pray to God—“Bring peace, calm, and an end to violence. Help us to right the injustices and build loving and respectful relationships between all persons.”
There’s a song we’ve sung in Sunday School, Vacation Bible Schools and Church services—“Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in His sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world.” Jesus came into our world for the sake of the whole world to save and salvage. Now is the time to live out those lyrics, and for our faith to be active in how we love and honor one another.
