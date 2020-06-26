What our nation needs right now is Jesus and His Church.
The pandemic was bad enough.
For some fear took over and kept them from venturing beyond the safety of their homes. Some, need to stay in place because of age and health.
The pandemic has disrupted our lives and plans for graduations, celebrations, family reunions and vacations.
With the closure of restaurants some had to learn how to cook. There was a time when people regularly gathered to eat a meal and share time together. Family members were challenged to engage each other in more than a few minutes of conversation. Before, everyone was headed to the “far ends of the earth” because of endless activities.
Some have taken the time to seriously reconsider priorities. Some have discovered that Jesus, the Church, family and friends are what gets us through this crisis or any crisis.
Now, we witness the pandemonium gripping our nation with the wrongful death of a Black man by a police officer. Since then, there have been other deaths that have brought pain, sorrow, and yes, anger. I cannot fathom what was going through that officer’s mind, and others who looked on, that resulted in the death of George Floyd.
I know law enforcement personnel—family, friends, and fellow church folk who are committed to protecting and serving all people, worthy of our respect and support. People rightly protest the wrongful death of Mr. Floyd and others, their obligation as citizens and persons of faith, to call out injustices and to call for officials to hold persons accountable for unacceptable behavior.
Unfortunately, some have taken advantage of the situation. Whether they are people committed to violence, chaos and destruction, or criminals who see the opportunity to break into businesses to steal, their actions do not honor the dead, help grieving families, assist in righting injustices or heal a divided nation.
We’ve seen burning businesses and a church set on fire (St. John’s Episcopal in D.C.) and the scrawl of graffiti on the Lincoln and World War II Memorials. Such behaviors result in death and injury of fellow human beings and destruction of community as in the death of another Black man—retired police Capt. David Dorn.
Hopeful signs are protesters coming together forming prayer-tests, praying for peace. Police officers and protesters knelt together in prayer. Protesters formed a line of defense to protect businesses against thieves. Some ask for forgiveness and seek to overcome evil and darkness with the love of Christ.
The family of George Floyd has asked for peace, not violence; healing, not hate; unity, not division; and community, not chaos.
This Holy Spirit is at work. Jesus brings people together. We are a nation filled with diversity and members of the human family. We must come together. Jesus is our peace. Jesus destroys the dividing wall of hostility. We must bring the light and love of Christ to overcome this present darkness, right injustices, and build loving relationships between all people.
