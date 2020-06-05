Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“Then Jesus arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace, be still!” — Mark 4:39
I love being here at the ocean today feeling the salty sea mist kissing my face as I sit and wait for a fish to bite.
I love the ocean, and I especially enjoy the sounds and sights of waves.
Whether waves are just small ripples gently lapping against the sand, or if they are roaring waves crashing into the jetties, I still love them all. Ocean waves bring on Oceans for Emotions. Waves bring out our many emotions.
The definition of a wave is a moving swell or volume of water, usually a swell raised and driven by wind. A wave is made up of any moving swell on the surface of water, from the smallest ripple to the billows of a tempest.
God controls the wind and the waves. Many times, I have to remind myself that God is here for us to help us through the small and large waves that we encounter in life. All we have to do is to remember to ask God for help.
When I pray, I like to raise my hand in the air, raising one finger toward the heavens. Many times I pray aloud, asking for God’s grace, strength and love.
Dear Lord, thank You for ocean waves that I love so much and for the many Oceans for Emotions that we have experienced over the years.
