“Why are thou cast down, oh my soul? Why art thou disquieted within me? Hope thou in God: for I shall yet praise him for the help of his countenance” (Psalm 42:5).
Today, I had a fun time sitting on the pier watching the fishermen coming and going. I like to see the look of great expectations on the faces of people as they grab their gear and walk purposely past the breakers to fish in the deep gut or by their favorite light.
I could see their hands trembling with excitement as they dug out that first, biggest shrimp and cast — then to stand alert and poised for the “hit” that surely would come.
They never noticed those weary fishermen dragging empty stringers past them, going home sunburned on one side.
Dear Lord, may I live in such a way today that others may see me anticipating your oceans of goodness from the depths of your promises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.