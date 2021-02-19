“….we had much work to come by a boat" (Acts 27:16).
Today, after much introspection, I discerned that everything I needed to know about life, I learned from a boat. I plan to write a series of — I have no idea about how many — columns about lessons learned from boats and share them with my readers. I don’t expect anyone to gain a lot of wisdom from me, but maybe you can learn from my mistakes.
Today’s lesson is entitled, “Stop, Look and Listen.”
Many todays ago, I bought my first boat. I was old enough to know better but didn’t.
I was fishing off of the back of the Indianola Fishing Center when I saw these two guys come gliding soundlessly past us holding up a huge stringer of redfish. The fish excited me but what really attracted my attention was their boat. I had never seen anything like it. It looked like a kayak with them sitting down inside of it, but they were going steadily along without paddling or without a motor roaring behind them. It was truly a miracle boat. I could tell that it was the perfect boat for redfishing the shallow back bays that I always had to wade to fish.
Suddenly, I heard myself yelling, “I want to buy your boat! I want to buy your boat!” Was that really me screaming, and was it I running along the waterfront committing myself to a watery financial transaction? “I want to buy your boat!!” There it went again.
Finally, probably out of fear from the historic, middle-aged woman, they pulled up to the beach and stopped for me to look at the boat. They explained that it had a blue, sparkly fiberglass body that could run in 8 inches of water and a small inboard motor that ran off of a car battery. The controls consisted of a little lever that could direct the boat to go right or left and slow and slower. It would hold up to two people, an ice chest and fishing gear. It was love at first sight and nearly with tears in my eyes and a quivering voice I pleaded, “I want to buy your boat.”
When they looked at each other and the older one said, “Sure, lady, OK, we will sell you the boat," I just fell to my knees on the sandy beach and thanked them and God. Finally, when I came to myself, I asked, “How much?” They answered, ”How much will you pay?” I had just gotten my IRS refund of $500 back so I told them I wouldn’t go one cent over $500. After Jack at the Fishing Center vouched for my sanity and my character, I wrote them a $500 check, and they handed me the anchor rope in exchange and drove away.
Dear Lord, thank you for the excitement and adrenaline I felt the day I bought my first boat. I had high hopes and dreams for that little boat, and I prayed that I would make many happy memories in my boat, which I named “Baby Boat.”
Lord, please be with me when I head out to fish in my new boat.
