“Be still and know that I am God” (Psalms 46:10).
Today, as I stood in waist-deep water feeling the sand shifting under my tennis shoes and squinting into the brand new sunrise, I wasn’t expecting anything but pleasure. As I saw my popping cork go under and “run,” I set the hook and yelled. (I cannot catch a fish with my mouth closed.)
As I pulled the fish in, I could see its specks and I reached for my dip net. It was then the torpedo-shaped shark hit my treasured trout snapping half of its body away in one bite.
Being trained in the ways of the water, I told myself, “Be still.” An old fisherman had told me that sharks won’t eat you if you can stay still in the water.
“Be still,” I repeated to myself. But, the only thing to “be still” was my heart that almost stopped because my feet broke every rule of wade fishing as I splashed and thrashed to Cox’s private pier, which I climbed upon without asking or caring about permission.
I always wondered how Christ walked on the water. I think I now know why.
Dear Lord, I know that there are times to “be still” and I know that you are God and I really will try to “be still” — next time.
