Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
”And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day and the lesser light to rule the night.” – Genesis 1:16
There are times when the Earth and the moon are as close to each other as they get. Recently, it was one of those very rare times. I also felt a very strong mystical attraction to the moon where I could see it in its closeness.
I was born in July and the horoscope says that I am a “moonchild” also known as the “sign of the crab.” I don’t really believe in horoscopes, but this gave me an excuse to go where the moon could be seen at its best, and crabs would be there, too.
I talked a couple of friends into going with me to see this phenomenon at its best, which, of course, was my beachfront across from the crabbing bridge on Magnolia Beach.
We got there a little before moonrise, sat up our lawn chairs where we could talk and still have room to cast and began our “Moon Wait.” Of course, it was right on time as it had been for eternity, and we all seemed dedicated to point this out to each other as teachers would.
We all jabbered, “ooooohed and ahhhhhhed” and the Earth science teacher dominated the conversation, until I wanted to cast her off the crabbing bridge.
But when the moon reached a level of about 45 degrees from the Earth and was in its full glory, something unplanned and unexpected happened. We all shut up and moved our chairs away from each other. I can’t speak for the others, but I would like to share with you what happened to me.
I began to feel as if there was nothing in this whole, wide world except the Earth with its land and sea, the moon and me. I experienced a gravitation field around me that seemed to pull all pains and strains out of me until I felt as if I could communicate only by being there in silence.
I wish I was a better writer because I cannot fully express what I was experiencing. I will just say that it was mystical, and I wish for each of you a mystical happening. You will never know what God has planned for you. If I had stayed at home and watched a show from the Redbox, I would have missed one of the most important moments of my life.
