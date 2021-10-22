Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
"Even a child is known by his doings" (Proverbs 20:14).
When I asked my grandgirls, Dyanne Elizabeth and Marilyn Elaine Wheat, for their most fun and favorite time at the beach, they discussed and argued, and agreed and disagreed.
Then, finally, they came up with the idea that it was when they dug a hole in the sand at the beach and watched it slowly fill up with ocean water.
How powerful they felt that they could move the sea.
I waded out until I was about hip deep and began fishing. They would not stay behind me. They would go in front of me and beside me and in the way of me.
Finally, I asked them to just get out.
No, they wanted Granny out with them.
Suddenly, I got a turtle on my line, and my grandgirls really wanted me out of the water to go dig sand holes and watch the holes fill up with water.
I said I have to take care of this turtle first because he is an endangered species.
My grandgirls did not believe me, but finally, they could see the sea turtle just below the surface of the water and it was paddling right at us.
I saw my grandgirls flying toward the beach with their pink and purple water shoes, as they left a wake behind them. My grandgirls weren't content to stop until they had reached the back end of my sport utility vehicle, where no turtles could jump that high.
I said, "I have no earthly idea how to get a turtle off a hook. I guess we have to take it home."
The wailing began by Dyanne and Marilyn.
This beach story ends with two motorcycle men stopping and offering their help in the removal of the hook from the turtle and letting the sea have custody of it once again. One of the men assured the girls that turtles are smart and will never bite a fish hook again.
I thanked the men, and my grandgirls, and I dug sand holes until sundown.
Dear Lord, thank you for the beautiful memories I have with my grandgirls at the beach. One day, they will teach their children to love the beach as much as I do.
