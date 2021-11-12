Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“Seek ye first the kingdom of God and all these things shall be added onto you” (Matthew 6:33).
Today I had “a first.” I just love first times because first times always set a record, since there is no existing record, and first times make new memories where no memories were before.
Today was the first time I had fished off a new pier with the new owners of a new beach house. The proud new owners had been spending all of their time and energy getting the new house ready for habitation and had not had time to have a “first fishing off the new pier” experience.
The redfish caught off the new pier was a record breaker, being as it was the first redfish caught off the new pier, and we all made a wonderful new memory of fishing off the new pier because there would never be a “first fish” caught off that pier again.
Congratulations, Tom and Carol, on all your new firsts.
Dear Lord, let us live like each new day with you is a first so that we can aim for new personal records and make all new memories of our times together.
