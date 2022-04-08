Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Philippians 4:8 “Whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest… Think on these things.”
Today, I thought of another reason why I like to fish. Fishing is so concrete, so true, so honest. There is nothing abstract, no guesswork, about fishing. You start off with an empty stringer, fish and then count the numbers of fish you have on the stringer and that is it.
Sure, you can count the ones that got away. You can talk about the ones that you caught that were barely too little or too big. Fisherman have even been known to lie a bit, sometimes, just a little. But the catch still boils down to how many fish are on the stringer that you can eat.
How different this is to the things we have to deal with in most of our lives. We are usually forced to evaluate our abilities and accomplishments based on some mysterious criteria founded upon opinions, judgments, supposition and beliefs. What we look like is determined by who is looking.
Fishing can be appreciated for its simplicity.
Dear Lord, help us to look at life through Your eyes to determine our true and honest level living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.