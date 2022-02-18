Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Psalms 33;7
“He gathereth the waters together as a heap.”
Today when I saw the sea, the tide was terribly low, but as always, the tide changed — it went out. The ocean just laid there — languid, listless and limp.
Gone were the lively waves that usually appear like familiar smiles and grins. Its face was brown and wrinkled like the shrimpers who get too much sun.
The sun had left the beach bleached and bleak. The “towel layers” had turned from brown to burned and left to seek the shade.
The refreshing, renewing, restoring winds had laid. The air felt like dog’s breath upon your neck.
I fished, but the bobbing cork seemed to stare back at me through equally bored and brooding eyes. Even when my leftover bait was sacrificed to the seagulls, they did not dip and dive — they drooped after their dinner.
On days like these I don’t enjoy the coast, but I still love it. I love it enough to let it be down, but we are all down sometimes. We have to realize that all over this earth, there is a valley for every mountain and for every wave crest there is a trough. We can’t have high tide all the time but we can sure expect it to return.
Dear Lord, when I feel loveless, unloving and unlovely, thank you for loving me anyway and loving through it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.