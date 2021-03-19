"Cast thy burden upon the Lord, and He shall sustain thee" (Psalms 55:22).
This week of spring break during the Lenten season, I did my religious offerings first. I did this not because I am super religious, but it was raining too hard to fish.
One must be very practical when trying to worship and have fun all in one week.
I had attended a Hispanic scriptural rosary for a dear friend, and it was the most God-filled service. The whole thing made me feel like I was in the upper room at Pentecost and God was pouring out his spirit upon all of us.
I have been to many rosaries, church services and revivals, and never was I more blessed in the spirit as I was at Chon Lara's rosary.
This week, I attended church, read a book about saints and watched the Protestant and the Catholic TV stations as I went to sleep.
God and I have renewed our relationship through the sacrifice of his son in a whole new way.
Then, the next day, the weather cleared and it was spring break, and it was time to fish.
I drove up to my favorite fishing spot and threw my line out over a mud and shell reef that the seagulls were feeding from. I pulled in trout, flounder and drum until my arms could no longer function. Then, I loaded up the car and wearily headed home.
Just as I got ready to clean the fish, Robbi from the Victoria Advocate called and reminded me that I hadn't gotten in my Oceans for Emotions column yet. The stressors of life reappeared, and I had to choose between cleaning fish and writing an article and have it in by 6 p.m.
Dear Lord, I have never missed an article in the 27 years I have been writing it and God, don't let me let you down by putting fish first. Now that I have been living a closer life with thee, stay in my heart as I fillet our fish. God's got me.
