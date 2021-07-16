"And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters" (Genesis 1:2).
Well, the grandkids and the great-grandkid have been here to celebrate my birthday, and then we said goodbye.
I gave them different allowances of cash gifts to return to their homes.
I think grannies cry more than they laugh with grandkids coming and going. They all made it home and made their obligatory "I am back home safe" phone calls to Granny.
Now, I have got to load up the fishing tackle, two ice chests and cast net into my car and make a quick drive to the ocean and announce to my God and my sea, "Granny's home now."
Dear Lord, I knew that you and the sea would be waiting to see me as I was excitingly waiting to see you.
