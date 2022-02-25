Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Genesis 8:1
“God made a wind to pass over the earth.”
Today, I decided that I don’t like the wind, especially when it is so strong that it blows the sand in and the spit out of my mouth. The other elements of nature I can stand; I don’t like the wind.
The sun I can stand.
I like the way it makes dawn and dusk look all the same. It warms me first before it causes me to burn and I can appreciate the warning. The sun makes me turn tortilla colored, except for my legs because the way I am shaped, they are always in the shade when I am standing.
The cold I can stand, even when it was so cold my stocking hat froze to my head while it was sleeting and I had to soak my forehead to get it off.
I have even fished when it was so cold that I stood out there and watched a big yellow dog walk right across the mouth of Powderhorn Lake on the ice.
In the cold, I just wear more clothes and when I undress it takes 30 minutes to even find flesh.
Cold is “OK.”
I have fished when I had to run the boat at right angles to avoid water spouts. Hail doesn’t stop me; it just sounds like someone tap dancing on my poncho hood.
I was in the last car off Port Aransas before Hurricane Carla hit and I thought it was neat to stand on top of a sand dune and be able to cast into the raging surf. All of the other elements of nature I can stand. I just didn’t t like the wind.
Dear Lord, I can’t stand the wind but I can’t stop it either, so help me to adjust my attitude. Maybe if I think of wind as the guiding wakes of Angel’s wings, I can see my way to appreciate it. It is all a matter of mind.
