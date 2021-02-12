“And Jesus saith unto them, 'Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men” (Matthew 4:19).
Today, as I was driving down the highway, a sign on a church caught my eye. It wasn't because of the deeply spiritual message, but because it had the word "fish" in it. It was so moving that I wanted to share it with you readers.
The sign said, "Be ye fishers of men. If you catch them, He will clean them."
As I traveled on down the road, I really thought about that sign. It was a short-and-sweet, tried-and-true message. It was to the point and perfectly positive in nature.
I should have left it alone and just totally affirmed it. But sometimes, my mind just goes silly on me, and I think in surprising ways. Here is what this fisherman's brain came up with:
“Be ye fishers of men. If you don't, you can't catch them, He can't clean them, but the devil can surely still fry them."
Dear Lord, I am not trying to be sacrilegious, and I am sure that you know that. I know I am made in your image so you, too, must have a sense of humor.
We people always pray to you about such serious things that I thought you might just need a good laugh once in a while. I'll just call it, "Prayer Lite."
