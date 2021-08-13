Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“And it came to pass...” (Luke 2:1).
Today, I have never seen so many stoic fishermen smiling, laughing and even crying for joy over going fishing in one place. No, it was not over the redfish, golden croaker or flounder run that usually gets us all so excited. It was something bigger even than that. It was because the Indianola Fishing Marina was reopened to public fishing.
Yesterday, I was getting my haircut at His and Her’s Beauty and Barber Shop when Kathy stopped clipping and suddenly announced that she knew some really good news. With a huge grin on her face, she announced that she knew for a fact that the Indianola Fishing Marina was now reopened and welcoming fishermen to come down there and enjoy the place again. I got so excited that she had to pop me to keep me in the chair; I was ready to go right then. I asked her who owned it now, and she said all she knew was that it was two local men. I shouted, “It must be God and Jesus,” and I wasn’t trying to be profane. A man in the chair next to me that was getting Eddie to cut his hair said, “No, it now belongs to Don, Kerry and Brenda Hanselka." In my mind, I thought, well, they must be at least God’s angels.
You see, the person who owned the Indianola Fishing Center for the last several years had bought it and closed it off to the public for the first time in history. I will never forget driving down there one day and finding the place all chained off, barricaded, and with "No Trespassing" signs and a watchman named Bob guarding my very favorite fishing place.
The fishing center was the first place Daddy had ever taken me fishing. It was called Ed Bell’s Fishing Center then, and Ed himself would welcome one and all and wrap them in fishing stories, rent them a boat based on trust, and even loan them a fishing rod if theirs broke. After Ed sold it, it went through a series of owners who were just as welcoming and helpful, which means that I had fished there about 50 years.
Then it was sold and it was made private — no fishing. I tried every pitiful plea to get in there. I even went to the county commissioner in protest and paid to get a copy of the survey map to make sure the other person owned it all. Once I just drove up there to rekindle many memories and the guard person offered to call the constable to either jail me or shoot me. From then on, I couldn’t even stand to drive down to the end of Indianola and see the saltwater, Powder Horn Lake sitting there in isolation just begging for wade fishermen to come on in.
But that is all over, for today Don, Kerry and Brenda, my three new best friends, welcomed me with open arms. I bet they were sick of hearing old fishing tales of wonderful times past, but they listened to each of us with smiles on their faces.
Dear Lord, I know that they bought the Indianola Fishing Marina as a business to make a living, but to me, their business is making fishermen happy and enriching each of our levels of living. God, may that be each of our goals, and thank you for the Hanselkas who enrich our lives with theirs.
P.S. More fish tales from Indianola Fishing Marina, whether you want them or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.