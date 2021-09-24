Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
"And God called the dry land earth; and the gathering together of the waters he called seas: and God saw that it was good" (Genesis 1:10).
It might surprise you, but a lot of fisher people pray together, and we even pray for things other than "help me catch a fish."
We pray for other things, like for those poor fisher people who couldn't come along with us because they were studying for exams, or the teachers who were preparing the tests for mid-terms. Both of them would be happier if they took off a few hours to fish.
We pray for people who are sick and can't go fishing. We also pray for people who have to work extra hours to sell more shrimp bait so the seller of shrimp can afford to go fishing.
We pray for people who eat fried shrimp at restaurants so they don't have to prepare and cook the shrimp. But most of all, we pray for shrimpers who have to get all "shrimpy" so the brown and the white shrimp come in on time.
This week, I saw Darlene, one of my longtime, faithful friends. We sat outside our doctor's crowded office so we could stop hearing sick talk and we could hear fish talk that we could share together.
Darlene humbled me when she said, "What is this about 'my' ocean?" I had referred to this in one of my columns. The elevator came, and I had to leave. Somebody stepped into the elevator with us and said, "I enjoy your articles, too."
Dear Lord, as you know, Darlene and I had worked together in education for 36 years. Thank you for bringing Darlene back into my life. As any good educator would do, she corrected me, once again, and I will now call my ocean "our ocean."
