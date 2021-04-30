"Come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest" (Matthew 11:28).
When I had finally finished fishing today, I sat on the beachside to rest in my rusty lawn chair and put my faithful yellow bait bucket beside me.
On this spring day, I had no one else to talk to, so I just talked to my bait bucket — what are friends for?
My bait bucket seemingly talked back to me and said, "Everything you need to know about life, I can teach you."
So, I listened to him intently.
His voice gurgled up through the opening of the bait bucket's face, and he said, "Elaine, when I get too heavy, put me down for a while."
This morning, I had waded through marshy salt grass for about 50 yards before I had reached the back bay I planned to fish. And that bait bucket seemed to get heavier with every step I took. My crimped left hand would hardly open to let go of my bait bucket into the water.
I realized that if I had put it down once or twice on the way, I would then be able to hold my rod and reel with hands that didn't hurt.
Other things flashed before my eyes as I realized that I had other things in my life I needed to put down to enjoy my life to its fullest.
My next lesson from my bait bucket started when he said, "Elaine, stop trying to run with a full bucket. You just slosh all of the water out, and the live shrimp are becoming dead-on-arrival shrimp when you need them."
I said, "Thank you, bait bucket; slowing down can apply to a lot of my life."
My bait bucket said, "Wait a minute, Elaine; we've got a few more life lessons to learn. You have to get rid of the dead shrimp before you put fresh live ones in. The left-over dead ones will only ruin the live ones if you try to keep them together."
I looked deep into my soul and realized that I had some stinking thinking taking up room in my heart, and I had to get rid of this to have room for God's love to fill it.
Bait bucket said, "Stay with me, ol' girl; our life lessons are almost finished. When you wade fish, tie me onto your belt loop with a stringer with perfect slipknots. Then, tie your fish stringer onto my handle with another perfect slip knot. That way, I will float away from you, and your strung fish will float away from me. If a shark comes, it can eat out instead of eating you."
I will never forget that lesson. In life, I won't stand too close to tempting things, or I may become eaten up with bad things of the world.
Dear Lord, I always knew bait buckets carried my bait, but I never knew that they carried the life lessons you wanted me to learn. Help me to be big enough to learn from the little things in life.
