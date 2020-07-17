Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“And God said, ‘My presence shall go with thee, and I will give thee rest.”’
- Exodus 33:14
Today, I longed to see the sea. Life had become so full of little problems that I just longed to pull up on a beach, lean back in my lawn chair and listen to the sweet sounds of the waves. So, I dropped everything and went.
When I got to my ocean, I cast out and then laid my fishing rod and reel across my lap as I listened to the lapping ocean waves as they lulled my busy mind into slow mode. My heart seemed to slow down, as I felt the soft sea breeze in my hair and felt the salty mist kiss my face.
Oh my lovely ocean ... how sweet are the sounds of your laughing gulls as they dart and dance to the rhythm of your rolling waves. I felt my mind slow down as I watched a small sailing sea ship dancing to the same rhythm as the soaring sea gulls.
As the tension in my body relaxed, I watched the sky turn stop-light red. I relaxed as I saw the shrimp boats slowly ending their day, and I relished the sight of the setting sun on the golden horizon.
All of a sudden, I am shaken back into reality as my pole jerked in my relaxed hands.
Oh, my lovely ocean has not only supplied my needs to relax, but also supplied me with a large lively, lunging speckled trout to bring smiles and laughter and a feeling of happiness and success into my life.
Talk about instant gratification.
Dear Lord, help us in the troubling times of life to know when to let go and pull up on a beach and to turn our troubles over to you, Lord. And thank you, Lord, for supplying all our needs and especially that school of trout that crossed my line.
