Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“It shall fly away as a dream, and shall not be found; yea, it shall be chased away as a vision of the night.” – Job 20:7
Today, I dreamed a dream but then awoke. It left me empty-hearted and empty-handed. It was so real – much more real than reality.
I dreamed that dawn came at noon so I could sleep late and still fish the morning tide. Time stopped as I threw a feather-light cast net and then in one pull got a pint of live shrimp that promised not to die.
I put them in my yellow bait bucket, which didn’t stink, and headed down a perfectly smooth shell road to the crystal clear, mirrored bayfront to fish. I waded into waist-deep warming water without dragging my feet for there were no ragged rocks or stingrays to hurt me.
On the first cast, there was no backlash as the reel worked without its usual grits and groans.
As soon as the cork, minus the accustomed tangles, split the waveless water, it went down as I effortlessly set the hook and pulled in the first of what promised to be many fish.
I netted the trout with one easy swoop without it splashing seawater on my glasses so I could see its 17-inch speckled body that spat back the hook and flopped straight onto the knotless stringer.
Just as I was getting ready to cast out into a big swirl left by a hungry redfish, the alarm went off. It was 5:30 — time to put on shell-filled shoes and pants, grab my gritty, gooey rod and reel, spray with “Off” and then wake up when the first real wave hit me as I stumbled over a rock, with the tangled dip net and stringer wrapped around my leg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.