“Take therefore no thought for the morrow for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself" (Matthew 6:24).
I wish that I could somehow see below the waves, beneath the sea. I bet I’d catch a lot more fishes, instead of standing here with wishes.
I made up this lively little piece today while I was wade fishing. Why not, there was nothing else to do because the fish sure weren’t bothering me.
As I stood out there in waist deep water with the bottom half of me freezing wet and the top half of me burning hot, I really thought of how nice it would be to have X-ray eyes so that I could look deep under the water and see where the fish were. Why, I would be able to just drive down the beach in the comfort of my car until I spotted a school of trout, then jump out and “go for ‘em.”
I wouldn’t have to be wading around wondering where the fish were. If the trout were in, I’d be in but not before.
What a dream to see beneath the sea.
This desire is not new with me for there probably have been many times while living this life that each of us has wished for extra sensory perception. Most of us have longed to look into tomorrow so that we could be wiser today. Have you never wished for just one peek around the corner to see what’s coming? How many times have we said, “If I had only known what I know now?”
Of course, if I could see beneath the sea, I’d be home now, bored. I wouldn’t have experienced the wonderful excitement that I feel every morning when I go fishing. I wouldn’t even be “fishing”, I’d be “catching” and I could do that in a fish market.
I guess if we could see into the future, we wouldn’t be living. Life would just be reduced to a series of re-runs and we would always already know how the story ends. The excitement would be gone.
I think I better quit the wishes and pay more mind to catching fishes. Right now is enough to make me frown. I stood and watched my cork go down.
Dear Lord , I don’t know what the future holds but I know who holds the future.
