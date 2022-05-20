Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Psalms 62:1
“Truly my soul waited upon God: From Him cometh my salvation.”
Ocean, today your tide was awfully low, and so was mine as I walked upon your shore where yesterday your waves were.
At ebb tide, we are both fearfully exposed allowing others to see our secret faces that we keep hidden when our tides are high.
Isn’t it hard to admit that our depths and our heights are affected by forces out of reach of our control?
Dear Lord, help me to learn from my ocean that sometimes all I can do is wait patiently for the tide of life to change and know, Lord, that you and only you are in control.
