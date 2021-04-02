"And now abideth faith, hope and love, these three; but the greatest of these is love" (1 Corinthians 13:13).
During this time of the year, before Christ gave up his earthly life for us, many Christians ponder what they need to give to strengthen their love for Jesus.
Little kids learn to make their Easter eggs and color them pretty pastel colors and write a special friend's name on them. They do their best to decorate them.
I remember hiding an Easter egg that was just a little bit cracked in my momma's Sunday purse, and by the time we got to the pre-air-conditioned church, we all smelled a little like rotten Easter eggs as we sat in the back of the church, presenting ourselves as a very close family.
When we got back from church and to our house, my daddy got out his fishing knife, and I think I saw a twinkle in his eye, and I realized that he may be taking us fishing. He then told me to cut one watermelon off of our melon patch and put it in the car.
I put it in our tin fishing tub since this was pre-plastic ice chest time. I sliced one piece of watermelon to make the car smell better and to show that I really did love my family.
I left some watermelon seeds in the middle of the driveway and left them there to give them a little faith that they might grow where they are planted. Please realize that this was in 1942 and the time for Americans to plant victory gardens to show their love for their country.
By the time I had gotten back to the car, Momma had the lunch packed; Daddy had the fishing tackle packed; and my sister, Jo Rae, and I had our things packed. We decided to go to the beach.
We all knew that God had known he would meet us there at the beach, and we would need a perfect place to demonstrate to God and the rest of our family our faith, hope and love, and the greatest of these was love.
Dear Lord, thank you for my daddy, who taught me to love fishing; for my momma, who taught me to love others; and for my sister, who taught me to love family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.