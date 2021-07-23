“For thou shalt eat the labor of thine hands: happy shall thy be, and it shall be well with thee” (Proverbs 128:2).
Today, I went to my ocean and fished for fun. Surely, I also fished for trout, redfish, drum and flounder. But I also fished for fun.
Sometimes I forget to make fishing fun; I make it work. I fail to recall that work is what you do in order to have fun. Fun is what you have after you have worked hard.
Today, when I decided to fish for fun, I didn’t change but one thing from last weekend when I worked so hard. I didn’t change my fishing habits, place or equipment. I only changed my mind — my attitude.
This time I made myself relax. I even waited for the car to completely stop before I jumped out to race into the water. I didn’t stumble and grumble through the rocks; I picked my way softly and tenderly through them.
I was fishing for fun. There was no need to stand with my feet braced firmly upon the rippled ocean floor with my knees locked and hands in a knuckle whitening death grip.
I didn’t even stand out there with my eyes glued on my popping cork. Sure, I missed a few fish, but I didn’t miss the rising sun shining on the sea, or the gold and pink wake left behind Brown’s shrimp boat, or the thrill of dipping my friend’s 18-inch trout, because I was not too busy working at fishing.
I had fun fishing today, and now I can take this feeling home with me where I can use it to make me happier at work. All I had to change was my mind — my attitude.
Dear Lord, I think, that in your perfect mind you designed us to be happy.
Help us to work within your plan, so that we may find the joy you have intended for us. And, Father, thank you for this fun day.
