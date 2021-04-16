"Go home to thy friends" (Mark 5:19).
Today, as I drove up to the Indianola Fishing Marina that had recently been reopened to the public, I took the words from an oldie-goldie song and changed the words up a bit. I sang, "Hello Ocean, my old friend; I've come to fish with you again."
It was wonderful fishing in a place where I knew every part by heart. I had repeated it so often that I knew it by memory. All the way to the coast, I had planned exactly where and how I would fish. I had even worn my old Indianola Fishing Center tie-dyed fishing shirt that had somehow seemingly shrunk since I had last worn it down there.
As I sat by the water in the spot that I felt like was preserved, reserved for just me, the memories flew at me like the seagulls that would sometimes hit the water during a feeding frenzy. I guess I looked pretty crazy sitting there fishing all by myself and laughing at seemingly nothing.
I was remembering: When of necessity I had reached out of the boat with the oar and could touch bottom easily on the left side but stepped out of the boat on the other side right into the deep channel and went completely under. I thought my boat buddies would be worried about me but they were laughing so hard they could not even help me back in.
When the woman who was the Texas Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year was jumping and screaming in the water like a seventh-grade girl just because I had tied the stringer on to her and the fish kept swimming between her legs. I'll admit that I tied the stringer off pretty short just for the fun of it.
When a friend and I boarded a boat like the Pirates of the Caribbean that had two strangers in it, we had waded into a bed of sting rays and we panicked. After that I never wondered why Christ walked on the water.
When, during the Big Freeze, I saw the mouth of Powderhorn Lake completely frozen over and watched a big yellow dog walk carefully over the ice to the other side. As the ice started to break up, I tried fishing and felt like some Nordic stranger fishing among the ice flows. The fish were so cold that they weren't feeding but were floating on the top like logs. After seeing them trying so hard to live, I stopped fishing. It didn't seem fair.
Memories are wonderful things and again today at the Indianola Fishing Marina, I made another one as I shouted out across the familiar waters, "Honey, I'm home now!"
Dear Lord, help me to remember that today is the tomorrow that I dreamed about yesterday.
Let the memories we love be what we do.
