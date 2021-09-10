Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles. This column is in loving memory of Jo Lange, Wheat’s sister, who passed away Sept. 6, 2021.
"Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6).
Unfortunately, I did not get to the ocean this week, but I did get to do the next best thing: I enjoyed seeing photos of my sister, Jo, at Port Aransas with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
They enjoyed writing their names in the sand: "Dusty, Kenni, Julia, Kash and Nanny." I remember doing the same thing with my mom, Budgie, and my sons, Buck and Brad, when they were only 3 and 5 years old.
The photos of the ocean waving at me made me homesick to see the sea once again. I think a little bit of saltwater runs in the veins of all of my family.
The photo of my sister and her granddaughter walking to the ocean making footprints in the sand reminded me of my sons doing the same thing at Port Aransas.
I think it is both thrilling and scary that everything we do in our lives will become memories that follow us forward.
I remember my boys playing in the surf at the "big water," as they called Port Aransas. You could always tell my mother's grandchildren as she bought them leopard-spotted swimsuits so they were easy to find on the beach. I have photos to remind me of these fun memories.
Dear Lord, thank you for planning our lives so perfectly. Help us to always makes your ways ours.
